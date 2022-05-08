IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of peddling fake news

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Federal Government of peddling fake news after the United Kingdom dispelled reports about assigning ‘terrorist’ status to the separatist group.

The United Kingdom had on Friday dismissed reports on its proscription of the group.

“We are aware of inaccurate reporting circulating in the media and online that the UK Government has added the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to the UK’s list of terrorist groups or organisations banned under UK law. These reports are untrue. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is not a proscribed organisation in the UK,” a statement issued by the British High Commission in Abuja read.

An IPOB statement issued on Sunday by its Spokesman, Emma Powerful, accused the Nigerian government of being behind the fake news.

“The haste with which the Nigerian Government celebrated the said fake news, commending the UK Government for the imaginary but non-existent prescription only confirmed that the Muhammadu Buhari controlled Federal Government of Nigeria is behind the fake news.

“We, therefore, wish to clarify that there is no iota of truth in the said malicious fake news planted and being peddled by the enemies of Biafra’s freedom and independence. Nothing more may be said than the clarification already given by the British High Commission in Abuja, to the effect that the said media report is untrue and should be disregarded.

“Maybe the federal government easily forgets that the UK is not Nigeria where there is no rule of law and due process. NIGERIA unilaterally proscribed IPOB and designated IPOB terror organisations while freeing and compensating FULANI bandits, the real mass murderers. What hypocrisy.”

