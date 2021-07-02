Politics
IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of planning to poison Kanu in DSS custody
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday alleged that the Federal Government planned to poison its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the Department of State Service (DSS) custody.
In a statement issued in Awka, Anambra State, the group said Kanu has refused to eat for seven days for fear of being poisoned in custody.
IPOB claimed there were plans by the Nigerian government to inject the activist with poisonous vaccine that would make him die slowly.
The warned the government on dire consequences of any harm on its leader.
Kanu, who was arrested last weekend, was remained in the DSS custody by the Federal High Court, Abuja.
He was arraigned for alleged treason and other allied crimes on Tuesday.
The statement read: “The mission they could not actualise in September 14, 2017 when soldiers invaded his Afaraukwu home during Operation Python Dance is what they want to actualise now.
“His health has been detoriatorating in the DSS cell as he has refused to eat their food since almost one week after they kidnapped him.
READ ALSO: IPOB leader, Kanu, was not arrested in UK –British govt
“His lawyers are being harassed and we pity them and Nigeria. If anything happens to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Nigeria government and security agencies will understand the product we are made of and how prepared we are.
“South-East Governors and Ohaneze, including politicians in the region must ensure that nothing bad happens to Nnamdi Kanu because Miyetti Allah and sympathisers of terrorists are going free in the country. But ordinary person and innocent citizens are being molested everyday because they are Biafrans. We won’t accept that.
“We also want to tell the DSS to jettison any plans to inject our leader with poisonous vaccine that will make him die slowly. Any such attempt will come with unimaginable consequences! Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody!”
