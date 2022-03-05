IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of plotting to arrest top members abroad

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday accused the Federal Government of plotting to arrest and extradite some of its key members abroad.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group claimed that the federal government had recruited a lawyer of Igbo extraction to carry out the hatchet job.

IPOB added that one Mazi Chinasa Nworu was top on the list of those pencilled down for abduction, illegal rendition or extradition to Nigeria.

The statement read: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra has been drawn to the secret and laughable plot by the Nigeria Government in collaboration with some traitors to abduct and rendition some key members of IPOB and Biafra agitators abroad, just the same way they renditioned our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“According to the intelligence available to us, Mazi Chinasa Nworu, is top on the list of those pencilled down for abduction, illegal rendition or extradition.

“However, we want to remind the plotters and collaborators of this evil plan that extraordinary rendition remains a crime in international law in any part of the world.

“The intelligence at our disposal has revealed that one Collins Okechukwu, has been recruited to write a petition persuading the Attorney- General of the Federation, Abubakar Mallami, to repeat what he did to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in Kenya to other top leadership of IPOB.

“We are, therefore, placing countries of the world on notice of this wicked plot against innocent peaceful agitators of Biafra. We alert countries around the world including the African Union, Europe Union, the United States, United Nations, Asia, and Australia to protect Biafrans in their respective countries. They should protect Biafrans against their oppressors.

“The world should not keep quiet over the atrocities against Biafrans. We are peaceful and only ask for a referendum to determine our fate. The world must not mortgage its conscience in the face of the sustained atrocities, human rights abuses and crimes against humanity, being committed by the Nigerian State against Biafrans.”

