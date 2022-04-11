IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of secret meetings with rights groups to blackmail it

Outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Federal Government of secret meetings with some human rights groups to blackmail it so as to back out of its struggle for the actualization of a Biafran Republic.

IPOB which made the claim in a statement on Sunday, said it had uncovered a “secret agreement between the DSS, Army, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in partnership with some civil society groups, where a memorandum of understanding was reached to propagate lies and false information against IPOB.”

In the statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group alleged that the Nigerian government and the civil rights groups are making clandestine moves to ensure that IPOB is tagged a terror group.

“The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the laughable and disgraceful meeting held by DSS, Army, Police, Civil Defence Corps in partnership with some civil society groups to join hands to propagate lies and false information against IPOB,” IPOB said in the statement.

“We uncovered the meeting where agreement and MOU were signed with civil society groups and some human rights groups excluding, Intersociety, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

“The faceless human rights and civil society groups who agreed to peddle falsehood against IPOB and its family will be exposed and disgraced.

“Nigerian government and its security agencies are behind the killings and insecurity in Nigeria. They are only trying to use it to tag IPOB a terror group but they will not succeed because the world knows that we are not terrorists.

“If we were terrorists, we cannot maintain our presence in over 100 nations. The lies being propagated against us by the Federal Government will continue to fail. Nigerian Army, DSS and Police created the insecurity in Nigeria and South East in particular to demonize IPOB and its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” the statement reads.

