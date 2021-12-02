IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of staging jailbreaks to keep Kanu in detention

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised an alarm about an alleged ploy by the Federal Government to keep its leader Nnamdi Kanu in detention indefinitely.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, who said: “We are putting the world on notice of this evil game being played by the FG in a bid to ensure that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is held in perpetuity in the DSS dungeon.”

The group further spoke of the ploy being allegedly hatched by the Department of State Services (DSS) towards ensuring Kanu remains in its detention while bemoaning the lack of investigations into the recurrent jailbreaks.

The statement read in part, “Our Intelligence reports and findings reveal that once there is any person of interest in the custody of the DSS that is scheduled to be transferred from their detention facility to prison custody, they arrange these prison breaks in order to convince the court that the prison is not safe and is susceptible to attacks and jailbreaks, and as such, the person in their custody should not be transferred to the prison.

“This is why no meaningful investigation is ever carried out on these alleged prison breaks throughout Nigeria.

“This is further evidenced from what happened in the court on the 21st October 2021, when the hearing of our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s application for transfer to prison custody came up. The road to the court and even the court premises were barricaded on all sides by security agents, such that lawyers and other responsible persons who had legitimate business in the court could not drive close to the court premises, as they claimed that they had a security report that there will be an attack.

“Curiously, the “attackers” who were clearly government-sponsored thugs were allowed to drive past all the security posts mounted on the road, and down to where the DSS officers formed a human barricade to attack Omoyele Sowore.

“The same thing happened on the 10th November 2021, when they hired the “One Nigeria Crooners” who came to confront Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s peaceful supporters who had always been there on the previous court days, without constituting any nuisance or breach of peace.”

