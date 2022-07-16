IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of torturing Kanu ‘psychologically’

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of flouting the court’s order on its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group said the DSS had placed strict measures on the activist by restricting the time the court approved for him to stay with visitors from two hours to 30 minutes.

IPOB also accused the Federal Government and the secret police of torturing its leader psychologically.

Kanu, who was brought back to the country on June 27 last year, is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He will return to court on November 14 for the continuation of his trial.

The statement read: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to reiterate our displeasure once again over the deliberate, permanent and insidious psychological torture being committed against our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in contravention of UNHRC and all other International Human Rights laws and principles in DSS confinement and torture facilities.

“The DSS agents have continued to flout and violate the existing court orders strictly given by Justice Binta Nyako concerning the welfare of Kanu, IPOB leader (High profile prisoner of conscience).

“The global community should take note of the atrocities being perpetrated against our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Nigeria Government and their lawless DSS.

“Kanu is being tortured in DSS dungeon because he spends four days in solitary confinement and allowed only 30 minutes to relate with humans on Mondays and Thursdays. As against the subsisting court order that allowed Kanu to stay up to two hours with his visitors, DSS no longer allows his visitors to stay with him longer than 30 minutes on each visiting day.

“How do DSS want Kanu’s lawyers to interact with their clients for 30 minutes over ongoing cases? As in the tradition of this government and their lawless DSS, the court-approved time has been illegally changed in breach of the court order without due process.

“This flagrant abuse of court orders and dehumanization of our leader is not acceptable and must be stopped going forward.”

