IPOB accuses Okorocha of sponsoring gunmen in Imo, brands ex-governor hypocrite

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said on Wednesday the former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, was a major calamity throughout his eight-year rule in the state.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group described the Imo West senator as a “selfish and hypocritical politician whose administration as governor of Imo State was better forgotten.”

IPOB was reacting to Okorocha’s remarks on his detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The ex-governor had in a chat with journalists on Tuesday accused the activist and his group of taking advantage of the naivety and disenchantment of the South-East people against the Nigerian State.

But in the statement, the group accused the ex-governor of sponsoring gunmen to wreak havoc in the state and vowed to expose him soon.

The statement read: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great liberator and prophet Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the laughable, disgraceful and unguarded statements coming from the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, claiming how IPOB operates and convinces youths in our region.

“Okorocha tried everything he could as governor of Imo State to stop IPOB which he failed, and now, he has started dancing like a mad man by including IPOB in his infamous statement he was using to deceive the gullible minds in the state thinking he can be allowed to use IPOB for political gains.

“Okorocha was one of the most unfortunate things that have happened to Imo State.

“His infamous administration as Imo governor is better forgotten. Nigerians know him for whom he is; a hypocrite and selfish political fraudster. He should not play his evil politics close to IPOB.

“Okorocha collected many lands belonging to the people of Imo State by force, converted same into his personal property because he was running Imo State as a private estate.

“His atrocities in Imo State are pursuing him and his families, including his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, because he could not advise his father-in-law to allow people their ancestral lands and homes. These will continue to hunt them till eternity.

“Okorocha started this ranting during the jamboree declaration he did in Abuja and mentioned IPOB to appeal to his gullible audience. Since he has decided to use IPOB as a campaign slogan, let him prepare well!

“Okorocha arrested our women in Imo State thinking he can break the spirit of IPOB followers. The present administration in Imo State collected people’s lands he took from them by force and handed back to the owners since then Okorocha hasn’t been himself.

“He started sponsoring unknown gunmen and cannibalism in the entire region but we will soon expose him.”

