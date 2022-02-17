IPOB accuses security agents, Ebubeagu of burning ‘Biafrans’ houses

Outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Nigerian security agencies and the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu of burning houses owned by of ‘Biafrans’.

The group also threatened reprisal attacks over the matter.

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group warned that anyone involved in sponsoring and encouraging Nigerian soldiers and the Ebubeagu officials to burn houses of innocent people suspected to be its members or supporters of the Biafran agitation in the south-eastern states, especially Imo State, will never go free.

IPOB accused some South-East Governors of conniving with the security outfits to carry out the “acts of wickedness and genocide against Biafrans.”

Powerful added that “the wicked accomplices of the on-going genocide in Biafra land will soon pay for their treachery and cruelty to fellow citizens.”

The IPOB statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, reads:

“IPOB will not allow this barbarity and cruelty to continue. We will avenge these unprovoked and needless attacks against houses of innocent Biafrans citizens.

“The mindless burning down of houses in our region by Nigerian security and Ebubeagu cannot go unreciprocated.

“We warned against the formation of Ebubeagu in Biafran land. We knew they were coming to collude with the security agencies in killing our people. People ignored our warning, and today we have been vindicated.

“Our fears have come true but the wicked will not go free. For doing this to our people, we declare that the days of Ebubeagu in Biafra land are numbered. They will pay for what the military is using them to do against their fellow Biafrans.

“In less than one week now, Nigerian Army has burnt down more than 30 homes of innocent citizens in Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi because they are Igbo members of IPOB and sympathisers of IPOB.

“Very soon, we will make public the total number of houses so far burnt down in different parts of Biafra land, especially in Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi states.

“We also want the governors of these states to take note, and not blame IPOB for any reprisal because we can’t fold our arms to allow criminals in security uniforms continue to commit genocide in Biafra land unchallenged.

“Since nobody is defending our hapless people, we shall not abandon them. Enough is enough!”

