IPOB accuses state agents of using its insignia to attack Labour Party rallies

Outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused ‘state agents’ and enemies of Biafra of using its name and insignia to attack members of the Labour Party (LP), during their rallies.

IPOB which raised the alarm in a statement on Thursday, said the said agents working for the government and certain politicians have been dressing in IPOB insignias and attacking rally grounds of the LP.

In the statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said its members are peaceful and would not contemplate threatening or attacking election rally grounds, saying that if it wished to engage in any political activity, it would make it open and the Nigerian Government and its security agencies will hear the sound.

“We, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, condemn those who used the IPOB and Biafra insignias in what we knew as state sponsored attack on the Labour Party rally ground in Enugu State to blackmail IPOB.

“IPOB, under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, never instructed anyone to threaten or attack election campaign grounds. If IPOB wishes to do so, we will make it open and the Nigerian government and its security agencies will hear the sounds.

“Anybody or criminal group hired for such impersonation and demonization will soon incure the wrath of IPoB volunteers and ESN operatives.

“Our intelligence unit, the M.Branch, intercepted the secret arrangements where some few Fulani soldiers and terrorists in Nigeria security agencies, especially DSS and the military, planned to hire some criminals to attack rally grounds to incriminate IPOB and ESN with Biafra flags and insignias and tag it on ESN members when we did not attack campaign grounds.

“In doing so, they forgot that IPOB and ESN will not in any way desecrate the hallowed Biafra flag in the name of political attacks,” the group said in the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria.

