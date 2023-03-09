IPOB accuses Supreme Court of ‘deliberately’ obstructing Kanu from getting justice

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday alleged that the Supreme Court was preventing Nnamdi Kanu from receiving justice.

On October 13, 2022, the Justices of the Abuja Appeal Court unanimously released and cleared Kanu of all accusations made against him by the Federal Government.

The Nigerian government was forbidden by the same court from bringing charges against the IPOB leader in any Nigerian court.

In a similar vein, the Umuahia High Court ruled that the Federal Government of Nigeria must send Kanu back to Kenya, from whence he was kidnapped, tortured, and unusually extradited to Nigeria.

The Nigerian government has resisted freeing Kanu in spite of the judgment.

Consequently, Emma Powerful, the spokesperson for IPOB, claimed that the Nigerian government had appealed the lower court’s decisions to the Supreme Court.

Powerful lamented that the apex court was obstructing justice for the IPOB leader.

A statement by Powerful reads: “The global family and movement of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of the prophet Mazi Nnamdi Kanu alerts the public and the international community on the deliberate obstruction of justice by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is illegally detained in DSS solitary confinement.

“Nonetheless, the lawless Federal Government of Nigeria refused to obey their own court orders. Instead, they erroneously went to the Supreme Court to obstruct justice by filing an appeal to their own lower court’s ruling.

“One would have expected the Supreme Court of Nigeria, being a constitutional Court to throw out such erroneous appeal by the lawless Federal Government of Nigeria for their disobedience to the Appeal Court Orders or expedite action on the case bordering on International crime and Human Right abuse.

“Instead, they deliberately decided not to fix a date to hear the appeal before them. It has been over 100 days since their federal government appealed the judgment of their Appellant Court, which discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi KANU, yet the Supreme Court has not fixed a date for the hearing.

“IPOB and Biafrans perceive the Supreme Court Justices as colluding with the Federal Government to delay and deny KANU justice. Mazi Nnamdi KANU didn’t commit any crime prosecutable in Nigeria or anywhere internationally, yet he has been held in solitary confinement by the DSS for over 18 months.

“The Nigeria Government, who is in violation of international law of extradition and disobedience of court orders, is enjoying immunity because Supreme Court Justices have decided to trade justice for obedience to the executive arm of the government.”

