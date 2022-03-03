IPOB accuses Uzodinma of creating tension between EbubeAgu, Police

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday, accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma of fuelling the insecurity in the state through his actions which had sowed tensions between the EbubeAgu Security Network and the Nigeria Police Force.

This was contained in a statement issued by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, who criticised Uzodinma’s stance on the alleged atrocities committed by the EbubeAgu.

According to Powerful, “IPOB has it on good authority that Senator Hope Uzodimma made the controversial statement in one of the gatherings he attended some days back when he was asked about the activities of Ebubeagu in Imo State. Uzodimma told the gathering that anywhere people see Ebubeagu, they should kill them. But we know the antics of the infamous governor. He is only telling lies about Ebubeagu.

“IPOB gathered through intelligence that out of anger, Ebubeagu team went to Imo State police area command in Orlu to complain about the latest development by the governor. But unfortunately, it resulted in some confrontation that led to the killing of two Ebubeagu militiamen by the police in the area.

“Ebubeagu in retaliation killed one DPO and six other inspectors of police in Orlu Police command.”

The secessionist group further cautioned Uzodinma against denying the actions of the security outfit, allegedly created to victimise his political opponents.

“It is too late for Hope Uzodimma to deny Ebubeagu Security outfit.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma denied knowing any activities of Ebubeagu security outfit in Imo State when he was asked about the infamous activities of Ebubeagu in the state. The denial by Uzodimma has contradicted his earlier position thus, creating confusion everywhere.

“Governor Uzodimma should be told that it’s too late for him to deny Ebubeagu, the militia group he set up for odd jobs against his political opponents and IPOB. Now, the enemies’ camp in the region is confused and he is denying them,” IPOB said.

Some Imo communities, in February, claimed that the Ebubeagu operations has forced villagers to abandon their homes.

Some of the affected communities include Awonmama, Akatta, in Oru East Local Government Area; Umuoke, Atta, in Njaba Local Government Area; and Umutanze, Ihioma, Okporo in Orlu Local Government Area.

When the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, was called to find out if Ebubeagu was in existence in the state, he said: “The Ebubeagu has not been launched officially but they are in operation.”

