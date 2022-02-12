IPOB accuses Uzodinma, security agents of orchestrating killings in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and the security agencies of orchestrating the killings and abductions in the South-East.

The group alleged that the South-East security network, Ebubeagu, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and police killed several innocent youths including women in communities Orsu and Orlu local government areas of the state.

The affected communities are Oboh Umutanze, Attah, Okporo, Amaifeke, Ihioma, Ama-azu, Amannachi, Nnempi, Akata, Orsuihiteukwa and Umutanze.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said mortuaries in the South-East, particularly in Imo State, are filled with unclaimed corpses buried in mass graves or destroyed with acid.

The statement read: “We are asking Uzodinma and his APC (All Progressives Congress) party, why they derive joy in killing innocent Biafra youths in cold-blood while Fulani bandits and terrorists go unchallenged in their killing spree across Nigeria? What crime did Imo youths commit to deserve the ongoing secret genocide in the state?

“We call on the United Nations, America, British High Commissioner, Israeli Ambassador, German Ambassador, French Ambassador, Canadian Ambassador, Japanese Ambassador, Australian Ambassador, Amnesty International, Intersociety groups, Human Rights Watch, and all Human Rights Organisations across the globe to send investigation teams to these communities and find out what the situation is.

“They will confirm to their amazement, that nobody is dwelling in these communities. The youths and people have been indiscriminately and mercilessly killed by the Fulani terrorist soldiers deployed in Imo State by the Federal Government in collaboration with Hope Uzodinma.

“IPOB is out now to expose these atrocities committed by Hope Uzodinma, Nigeria Army and police including, Ebubeagu security outfit.”

