Politics
IPOB accuses Wike, Obiano, Ngige of conspiracy against Kanu
In the wake of the rearrest of Nnamdi Kanu and his ongoing trial, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the governors of Rivers, Anambra, and labour minister, Chris Ngige of conspiracy and sabotage.
This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful.
Powerful named Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra, Chief Emeka Offor, and labour minister, Chris Ngige, insisting they betrayed Kanu for business and political interests.
The statement reads, “Our intelligence unit, the M. Branch discovered how Emeka Offor of Oraifte coordinated and financed the evil plot. We equally gathered that the Nigerian Government initially refused to commit the extraordinary rendition until Emeka Offor, Nyesom Wike, and Willie Obiano, agreed to bankroll the plot.”
READ ALSO: IPOB leader, Kanu, begs court to transfer him to prison, says he may die in DSS custody
Investigations further revealed that the Nigerian government refused to sponsor the project but some Igbo politicians and businessmen volunteered to fund it, Powerful stated.
“Should anything happen to our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the fate of Judas will be more honourable than what will befall these traitors.
“Anybody close to these saboteurs should advise them to quickly go for the release of our Leader the way they trapped him into the net of the Nigeria Government,” the IPOB spokesman said.
