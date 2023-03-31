IPOB accuses Yoruba politicians using thugs, criminals to attack Igbos in Lagos

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused Yoruba politicians of employing political thugs and criminals to attack Igbo people and their businesses in Lagos State.

These acts, the pro-Biafra agitators say, was witnessed especially during the last general elections and even after as thugs have been targeting Igbos in the state.

In a statement on Friday by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, the group said Igbos and their businesses in Lagos are no longer safe as they have been subjected to several attacks by some thugs lately.

“We are aware that Yoruba politicians are using political thugs and criminals to attack Ndigbo in Lagos, but they will regret their actions soon,” Powerful said.

“Ndigbo in Lagos should know that IPOB is not looking for popularity but only interested in protecting *ALL* Biafrans irrespective of their location in the world until Biafra is restored and beyond.

“Igbos in Lagos State have been subjected to several attacks by some thugs lately.

“Markets majorly populated by Igbos have been targeted and burnt down.

“The attacks started after the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won the presidential election in Lagos State.

“We call on security agencies and the Lagos State government to protect Igbo people and their businesses. They should not forget that there are also Yoruba people living and doing their businesses in Biafra land. A word is enough for the wise,” the statement added.

