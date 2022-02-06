IPOB alleges military plan to eliminate 500 Igbo youths arrested during #EndSARS protests

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that the Nigerian Army plans to secretly eliminate 500 youths of Igbo origin who were arrested during the #EndSARS protests in Obigho, Rivers State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the IPOB spokesman, Emmanuel Powerful who disclosed that the secessionist group uncovered plans by the Military to transport the incarcerated youths to various secret locations for probable execution.

The statement reads in part, “We are aware that over 500 innocent Biafrans were unlawfully arrested and abducted by the military and evacuated to different secret cells in Abuja and Kaduna Army cells where they are daily tortured, raped, and maltreated as animals because they are Igbos.

“These youths were arrested in Rivers State by the Federal Government and Governor Nyesom Wike, at the heat of the #EndSARS protest because of their hatred against the Igbo Nation in Nigeria.

“With great efforts by our legal teams, some of them were released last year but many are still in custody for two years for committing no crime but being Igbo.

“We, therefore, want to place the world on notice over this wicked plot by the Nigeria Army and its plots to silence these innocent Biafrans without a trace. These victims have been detained incommunicado in their custody for two years and they have been ordered to be taken to secret locations in Kaduna.

“It is only the authorities of the Nigeria Army that knows what that order and instruction meant, but any attempt to execute or extra-judicially kill them, they will regret their actions. Such barbarity will be costly and a blunder Nigeria will ever live to regret.”

Consequently, the IPON cautioned the Army and the Federal Government against executing the youth lest the consequences might be disastrous for the country.

“We also want to remind the army and the Federal Government that we are monitoring them. Should anything untoward happen to these innocent Biafrans, those behind their fate will not escape judgement!

“We demand the unconditional release of these youths because they committed no crime and must therefore be released, they have unjustly suffered enough and deserve to be released unconditionally.

“The Obigbo genocide must be remembered in history against Nyesom Wike and Nigeria security agents including the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The world should not maintain criminal silence when the same federal government that has been freeing Fulani bandits and mass murderers including terrorists rampaging and ravaging Nigeria for the past ten years continue to keep innocent Biafrans in detention under inhuman condition,” Powerful stated.

