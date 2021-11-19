IPOB alleges of plot to ‘eliminate’ Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged of a plot by the Federal Government to eliminate its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu within the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to the secessionist group, this would be a precursor to the imposition of a state of emergency in South-East and South-South regions.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the IPOB publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, who advised politicians, elders and religious leaders in the region to do everything possible to ensure the unconditional release of Kanu.

An excerpt from the statement reads, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great liberator and prophet Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu, wish to alert Biafrans and the entire humanity about the plans by the federal government of Nigeria to eliminate our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU; and declare a State of Emergency in the entire South-East and South-South regions of Nigeria. This plan is real and must be taken very seriously by everybody.

“The intelligence report at our disposal reveals that the Nigerian Government is not comfortable with the international attention that Kanu’s rendition has received and the fate that awaits her at the International Criminal Court ICC, hence its contemplation of doing its worst.

“Irked by the heroic role of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in raising the consciousness of not only Biafrans but other Indigenous nationalities about Nigeria, the Fulani cabal who are the beneficiaries of this fraud are bent on eliminating him at all cost. They want to reward him with death and damn the consequences.

“They want to kill him in DSS custody. Since he was abducted they have never allowed him to change his clothes. They have confined him to a solitary cell 23 hours a day. They have neither allowed his personal physicians access to him nor has any attention been given to his life-threatening medical condition. They have not allowed any medical investigation into the substance injected on him during his abduction in Kenya. They have denied him his right to practice his faith by denying him his religious shawl brought to him by his lawyers.

“We, therefore, urge the UN, the EU and the global community to take note of this physical and psychological torture being meted to him by the DSS and hold NIGERIA responsible should anything happen to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This matter is so serious that we want all Biafrans to be vigilant. NIGERIA should know that nothing should happen to our leader!”

