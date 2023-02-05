IPOB alleges plot by ‘desperate politicians’ to assassinate Atiku in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) claimed on Sunday some desperate politicians had perfected plans to assassinate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the South-East and blame the act on its arm wing, the Eastern Security Network.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, the group urged the people of the South-East to thread with caution, saying the plot was aimed at creating a crisis in Southern Nigeria.

IPOB also accused the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, of harassing opposition groups in the state.

The statement read: “In view of the state-sponsored insecurity ravaging Nigeria, we, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra under the command and leadership of the great liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wish to alert the public on the Intelligence report at our disposal of plans to attack Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the South-East and blame it on IPOB, ESN or the presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s supporters.

“IPOB intelligence unit, the M.Branch uncovered a plan by some unscrupulous politicians to cause a crisis in the country against IPOB and Ndigbo all over the country.

“This group is planning to assassinate Atiku Abubakar in the South-East part of Nigeria and claims it is done by unknown gunmen, ESN/IPOB, or the ‘Obidient’ group.

“This assassination attack will lead to the revolt against Ndigbo nationwide.

“It will also lead to riots against Igbos in the Northern and Western Regions of Nigeria. Ndigbo will be massacred mercilessly, and their properties will be destroyed. Even the supporters of Peter Obi will not be spared in these areas.

“We are drawing the attention of Biafrans around Nigeria to be very careful and cautious of this evil plot primarily targeted at Peter Obi and IPOB.

“Their plans are to turn other ethnic groups in Nigeria against Ndigbo and possibly thwart the proposed selection process called the 2023 elections.

“The hatchet plan will be done in such a way that the international community will blame Ndigbo for the crisis.

“We advise every Igbo person to stay alert and take all precautionary measures to defend and protect himself and herself.

“The plan of these people is to create confusion and pandemonium in every part of the country to scuttle the upcoming election.

“We will soon mention the names of those involved in this dastardly genocidal plan in the next publication if they don’t retract their plans.”

