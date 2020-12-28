IPOB alleges plot by S-East govs to instigate vigilante groups against its Eastern Security Network

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has accused South East Governors of plotting to instigate their respective vigilante groups against the newly established Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The IPOB leader in a statement issued on Sunday through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful said that it has Intel that the governors of the old Eastern Region, are now recruiting traditional rulers, president-generals and politicians to mobilize some local vigilantes to engage Eastern Security Network officials in their various localities.

According to Kanu, the game plan by the South East Governors is to orchestrate a crisis between the vigilante groups and ESN to pave the way for Nigeria soldiers to attack ESN personnel.

IPOB thus warned all local vigilantes in every state of Biafra who may have been contacted or are being recruited by the masterminds of this evil agenda through the traditional rulers and President Generals, to have a rethink before attacking any ESN personnel.

Kanu’s statement reads: “Through intelligence gathering, it has come to the knowledge of the IPOB that the governors of the old Eastern Region are now recruiting traditional rulers, president-generals and politicians to mobilize some local vigilantes to engage Eastern Security Network, ESN in their various localities.

“The game plan is to orchestrate a crisis between the vigilante groups and ESN to pave the way for Nigeria soldiers to attack ESN personnel. We therefore, wish to warn all local vigilantes in every state of Biafra who have been/may be contacted or are being recruited by the masterminds of this evil agenda through the traditional rulers and President Generals, PGs of any community or town in Biafraland to attack ESN operatives to have a rethink. Embarking on such an unholy mission is suicidal!

“Anyone, vigilante group, community, traditional ruler or President General, political elite or anybody under any guise who will connive with the enemy to expose or attack ESN in their locality will live in eternal regret of such satanic mission. It’s not a threat but a promise!

“We want to make it clear that leaders of any community in Biafra land where any ESN personnel is attacked will pay dearly for such an attack. In the same way, the Governor of any state where the security outfit is attacked shall also be held responsible. Any traditional ruler, PG and vigilante group who collaborates with the Nigeria military to attack ESN operatives should be prepared to bear the bitter consequences of their treachery,” he added.

