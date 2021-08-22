News
IPOB alleges plot by security agencies to attack citizens in SE on Monday
The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), on Sunday, alleged that it has uncovered a scheme by security agencies, especially the Department of States (DSS) and the police to disguise as IPOB and ESN operatives to attack traders who come out tomorrow (Monday) for their legitimate business.
According to the group, “Security agencies have perfected plans to unleash attacks on innocent people in the name of ESN and IPOB volunteers. We have no plans again to enforce any sit-at-home order.
“The Nigeria security agents are to be held accountable for any attack tomorrow on innocent Biafrans. Our people should resist any attempt by anybody to attack them tomorrow.”
This was contained in a statement issued by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful.
He added, “We, therefore want to put the world especially residents of Biafra land that IPOB has since two weeks ago suspended its initially declared Monday sit-at-home order. It, therefore, makes no sense that we will at the same time be enforcing the suspended order”.
He restates that there is no longer Ghost Mondays in the South-east in solidarity with the detained leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, stating that, “Sit-at-home will only be observed on the days our leader will be making appearances in court. Such days will be well publicised ahead of time.
“Everybody is hereby placed on alert about this wicked plot. IPOB will not tolerate any attack on any Biafran or resident of Biafra under any guise. People should be allowed to go about their businesses without any molestation or harassment.”
