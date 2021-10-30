IPOB alleges plot to kill Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned of alleged plans by the Federal Government to kill the lawyers of Nnamdi Kanu.

This allegation was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in Awka, Anambra State.

He gave the names of the lawyers as Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Aloy Ejimakor.

The statement reads, “We wish to put the whole world on notice about the wicked plot by the frustrated government of Nigeria to secretly eliminate our resilient lawyers, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Aloy Ejimakor, over their committed efforts in the defence of our leader.

“The Nigerian government is not happy with the expertise and professional prowess of these veteran lawyers and other members of the legal team to deflate the fabricated charges against our leader, hence, their plot to eliminate them.

Read also: Kanu’s lawyer accuses DSS of stopping British Consul, U.S lawyer from seeing IPOB leader

“Intelligence report at our disposal also indicates that this covert plan extends to the elimination of Mazi Benjamin Madubugwu, Bright Ishinwa, Chidiebere Onwudiwe and David Nwawuisi.

“Several state coordinators are also on their elimination list, handed down by the Nigerian government to its security agencies.

“The Nigerian government intends to carry out this targeted elimination through the security personnel deployed in South-East under the guise of Operation Golden Dawn to do the dirty job.

“The compromised security agents have decided to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers once they step into any part of the South-East.

“The world should hold Nigeria Government responsible should anything happen to our lawyers and any of those listed above.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now