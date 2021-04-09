IPOB alleges secret killing of Igbos by military in Akwa Ibom, Benue | Ripples Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the military and some security operatives of secretly killing innocent Igbos in Essien Udim local government area in Akwa Ibom State and some part of Benue State.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the army killed its people and claimed they were unknown gunmen behind the spate of attacks against security formations in the country.

The group said the action had exposed the hypocrisy of the military and their backers within the Foreign and Commonwealth office in London.

The statement read: “We, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to bring to the attention of the world how Nigeria government and her security operatives are massacring innocent Biafrans in Essien Udim Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State.

READ ALSO: IPOB refutes reports of attacks on Police HQs in Owerri

“The Nigerian military has been using their aircraft leased from Pakistan and with the support of United Kingdom mission to Nigeria, to bomb the people of Essien in Akwa Ibom as well as lower Benue, claiming they are fighting unknown gunmen purportedly hiding in the area.

“In February, it was Orlu in Imo State where civilians were massacred using the same aircrafts supplied by western allies to aid the fight against Boko Haram and other forms of terrorism.

“Now it’s Essien Udim in Akwa Ibom. But an Islamic cleric has been dinning and wining with terrorists, taking pictures with them, yet the double-faced military cannot use the same aircraft to trace and bomb the location of these murderers.”

Join the conversation

Opinions