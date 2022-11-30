IPOB backtracks, vows to chase out attackers from Enugu, South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has changed their minds about their previous position of not getting involved in the suspected herdsmen killings in the Enugu communities and has promised to defend their peace against any aggressors.

Asserting that the targeted community would not be regarded as an outsider in the South East, IPOB’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, issued a statement on Tuesday ordering those responsible for the killings to leave the area or face their wrath.

The statement read, “IPOB’s Security department has courageously agreed to take the bull by the horn. Fulani terrorists and their sponsors will understand that Enugu and other Biafran communities cannot and will not be their playground.

“We simply will not tolerate the killing, kidnapping and massacre of our people neither shall we tolerate their jihadist agenda in Biafraland.

“IPOB is God’s project and we will not shy away from all our goals and objectives through the help of Eze Chukwu Okike Abiama and the guidance of the spirits that guard Biafraland.

“Nobody should entertain fear or worry about the ongoing tragedies in Enugu State. IPOB and ESN will confront those murderous Fulani herdsmen militias soon.

“Yes, it is true we initially said we are not coming to defend those communities under attacks because some of them and their Traditional rulers collaborated with Fulani terrorists military to attack ESN operatives who were in their communities to protect them.

“But after IPOB leadership deliberated on the matter, we have agreed not to abandon our own not minding their initial foolishness. Our slogan “onuru ube Nwanne ya agbala oso” (don’t run away when you hear the cry of your brother) is still a fundamental guiding principle of this movement.

“Enugu State is a Biafran territory and the people in Enugu Communities are our brothers and sisters and we cannot afford to allow them to be massacred by uncircumcised terrorists and jihadists from Sahel called Fulani herdsmen.”

In an earlier statement, Powerful had noted that the Enugu communications have been subjected to a series of attacks purportedly carried out by Fulani militias, and the indigenes are suffering the consequences of pushing operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) away from their territories.

He further disclosed that the vulnerable villages, particularly Agu-Amede and Eha-Amufu in the state’s Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, employed the Nigerian army and police to drive out ESN operatives who were guarding them.

