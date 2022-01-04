IPOB bans consumption of ‘Fulani’ beef in South-East

The outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says it has placed an indefinite ban on the consumption of what it tagged beef from ‘Fulani cattle’ in the South-East.

In a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Monday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the said ban would take effect from April 1, and will be “closely monitored to avoid any breach.”

According to the statement, only native cows would be allowed in the region from the slated date of the ban.

Part of the IPOB statement reads:

“Effective from April 1, 2022, Fulani cows will not be used for any social or ceremonial events and festival in Biafraland.

“Our native cows will be used instead for these events.

“Traditional custodians of our culture, the clergy and town unions must ensure that this message gets to the grassroots.”

The group also warned its members and people in the South-East region of the consequences of breaking the chains of command.

“The door of grace is about to be shut and then they will truly have themselves to blame,” it said.

