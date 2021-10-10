Politics
In bizarre move, IPOB bans eating of cows bred in the north
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has banned the rearing and consumption of cattle in the South-East.
The group’s director of state, Chika Edoziem, who disclosed this in a statement, said the ban would take effect on April 8, 2022.
He, however, said only the Efi Igbo (local cows) would be allowed for consumption and ceremonies in the region.
Edoziem added that the ban would end the incessant attacks on the people of the South-East.
READ ALSO: Proscribed IPOB bans Ohanaeze from holding any meeting in ‘Biafraland’
The statement read: “8th April 2022 is the date. From that date, no more Fulani cow shall be allowed into Biafraland for any reason, not for burials, title taking and weddings etc.
“Only Efi Igbo (local cow) shall be consumed and used for all ceremonies in Biafraland.”
IPOB has been enforcing a sit-at-home order in the South-East since August in a bid to force the Federal Government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for alleged treason at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
