IPOB bans political rally in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday banned all forms of political rally in the South-East.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group specifically warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the state, Ikechi Emenike, against holding a planned political rally in Umuahia, Abia State, on Friday.

IPOB added that the directive also affected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties preparing to host political gatherings in the state and other parts of the South-East.

The group blasted politicians in the region for doing nothing to check the abduction of innocent people by bandits

The statement read: We will not allow politicians to remain silent and do nothing about the continual onslaught on the people of the area while they plan for 2023 and act as if nothing is wrong.

“We want to advise Chief Ikechi Emenike and his APC people not to hold any political rally in Umuahia tomorrow, Friday May 20, 2022, while they kept quiet and did nothing when Fulani bandits kidnapped passengers including female students along Okigwe/ Uturu road.

“We cannot allow Emenike and his APC co-travellers to be dancing and singing at Chidiebere Park while our daughters are still in captivity.

“It is hypocrisy for the political elite to show no concern about the plights of our people who they claim to be seeking their welfare. It is wickedness for Emenike and his co-travellers to keep mute and do nothing about the incessant abductions of Igbo sons and daughters by Fulani herdsmen around Uturu and its environs. Ikechi Emenike should keep away from Chidiebere Park Umuahia tomorrow.

“We won’t allow APC and other political parties to continue to hold their rallies in our land while Fulani bandits operate with impunity Kidnapping and rapping our people, yet the politicians do nothing about it. All they care about is 2023. Enough is enough!.”

