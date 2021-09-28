‘IPOB behind attacks on APC, APGA in Anambra,’ says Sanwo-Olu’s aide, Joe Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, on Tuesday blamed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the twin attack on the party and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship campaigners in Anambra State.

Gunmen had on Sunday killed four persons and injured four others during the APC governorship campaign rally at Uruagu, Nnewi area of the state.

The hoodlums also set ablaze a Hilux truck belonging to a leader of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo Campaign team, Dr. Nelson Omenugha.

Omenugha, who is the son of a serving commissioner in the state, managed to escape unhurt from the attack.

READ ALSO: Joe Igbokwe warns IPOB, tags members, supporters ‘lowest of the low, dregs of society’

Although the police has not linked the incident to any group or individual, Igbokwe who has been at loggerheads with IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, took to his Facebook page on Tuesday and accused the group of masterminding the attacks.

Igbokwe is also the Special Assistant on Drainage and Sewage to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He wrote: “When we say that IPOB is PDP, you will think that we are joking.

“FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT, LET ME REPORT TO YOU OFFICIALLY THAT IPOB & ESN TERRORISTS HAVE TAKEN OVER SOUTH-EAST AND THE GOVERNORS, LEADERS, AND STAKEHOLDERS ARE TOTALLY HELPLESS.”

Join the conversation

Opinions