﻿IPOB blasts Amnesty Int’l for linking group to Imo attacks

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has lambasted global human rights organization, Amnesty International (AI), for what it described as hastily attributing an attack last Thursday by gunmen in Okigwe area of Imo State to the group and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Some trucks were burnt down and several people killed in that attack.

The Nigerian arm of the AI had, in a statement on Friday, condemned the attacks which it said was carried out by IPOB and ESN.

But in a statement issued late Saturday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB described the AI statement as not only false but aimed at tarnishing the image of the group by describing it as a violent group.

Powerful stated that as a human rights group, AI had long lost credibility by hobnobbing with the Nigerian government, adding that it is no more a human rights group that is taken serious and can be relied upon any longer.

The pro-Biafra group noted that it was “worrisome and concerning that a supposed human rights group as Amnesty International Nigeria, would stoop so low as to align with blackmailers against IPOB and ESN, using media manipulation to tarnish the image of a responsible group.”

“The esteemed family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, globally denounce what can be termed as state-sponsored terrorist assaults on civilians along the Okigwe-Owerri road in Imo State on May 8, 2025,” Powerful wrote.

“Simultaneously, we denounce all forms of media extortion aimed at IPOB and ESN, especially from Amnesty International Nigeria, for alleging and highlighting IPOB and ESN as offenders in those crimes.

“It is truly tragic that the government has repeatedly conducted terrorist attacks against its own people merely to coerce IPOB into submission.

“Since 2021, the State has funded numerous violent criminal acts in the South East Region, using some irresponsible media and fake rights groups to attribute those criminal assaults to IPOB and ESN to evade investigations.

“Included in those violent events, the Nigerian government at all levels have sponsored and linked IPOB, was the Owerri prison escape, which went on for more than four hours without any response from security forces, despite the multitude of Nigerian security personnel present in and around the Owerri area.

“We also recall the political assassination of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, who was invited to the State by Governor Hope Uzodinma, without providing him security.

“The hiring of hoodlums who aggressively upheld the notorious sit-at-homes and devastated the Orsu community and beyond, and Imo State government’s recruitment under the guise of Ebubeagu and Asawana, militias, has resulted in the extrajudicial killings of numerous Igbo youths.

“The deceptive operation in Aba on Biafra Heroes Day, May 30, 2024, led to the deaths of 4 Igbo soldiers who were used as sacrificial victims.

READ ALSO: IPOB disputes proscription legality, cites lack of due process, court ruling

“The alleged murder of 30 individuals and torching of vehicles belonging to people along the Okigwe-Owerri road in Imo State on May 8th, 2025, is a plan to ambush IPOB and ESN operatives locally and internationally.

“In all these violent offences, the Nigerian government and some of the biased media outlets in Nigeria attribute everything crime to IPOB and ESN, which Amnesty International follows for minor and peanuts reward from Nigeria government and Imo State Government.

“However, as a peaceful self-determination movement, we have separated ourselves from all these claims and Amnesty International cannot claim that they don’t know that IPOB and ESN members were not involved in the killing and insecurity going on since 2021 till today. We are guiltless of every allegation by Nigerian federal government and reward-seeking Amnesty International Nigeria.

“We have similarly requested that international and independent investigative bodies, not the likes of Amnesty International Nigeria, be brought in to examine all these offences IPOB and ESN are being accused of.

“Regrettably, the Nigerian government and its violent security forces have never carried out any inquiry into the offences before its paid agents and groups accuse IPOB.

“They blame IPOB and ESN for all their wrongdoings simply to evade scrutiny since the state is involved or plays a key role in these offences.

“IPOB has faced numerous state-sponsored media assaults and extortion-instigated allegations from various compromised media outlets in Nigeria, which have turned into a method for them to profit from the corrupt Nigerian government.

“As a dedicated and accountable movement, we have protected ourselves by exposing all their fabrications in the media and their created deceptions.

“It is worrisome and concerning that a supposed human rights organisation such as Amnesty International Nigeria would stoop so low as to align with blackmailers against ESN by using media manipulation to undermine the innocent vigilante, while allowing Fulani terrorists to invade Ndigbo unopposed”.

“With this development, Amnesty International Nigeria has diminished its credibility as a reliable human rights organisation, and the result of this is people not taking them seriously in rights activism.

“Amnesty International Nigeria has become entangled in the corruption and bribery in the Nigerian system. They have become entangled in the corruption and bribery of the Nigerian government and are now opposing free press.

“If Amnesty International Nigeria is free from corruption, this formerly esteemed human rights organisation would have demanded an independent inquiry into these horrific terrorist assaults on civilians in South East before linking IPOB and ESN members and might not have rushed to conclusions like other closely controlled Nigerian coalition groups against IPOB and ESN.

“We have never targeted our recognised adversaries, much less harm innocent individuals travelling from Okigwe to Owerri within our region. All media assaults utilising human rights groups such as Amnesty International Nigeria to compel IPOB to yield are ineffective from their start.

“We will proceed with all the aspects of truth and we will persist in demanding an independent inquiry into all state-sponsored covert violent acts against civilians in the South East Region.

“We additionally urge Amnesty International to enlist independent investigative teams that are committed to examining the attacks in Okigwe, and they will be embarrassed for bringing up IPOB and ESN, as the Nigerian government lacks sincerity”.

