IPOB blasts Gov Mohammed for faulting Biafra Republic agitation

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday described as disgraceful the statement credited to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammad, on its activities.

The governor had during a meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates last week urged the group to drop its quest for the actualization of the Biafra Republic.

He stressed that IPOB cannot continue to fight for self-determination when the people of the South-East own 50 percent of capital investments in Nigeria.

However, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB slammed the PDP presidential aspirant, saying Biafra would be actualised soon.

The group warned Mohammed to stop making ignorant comments about its activities.

The statement read: “The attention of the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our indomitable Leader and liberator of our time, Mazi Nnamdi KANU, has been drawn to the laughable, disgraceful and unguarded statements credited to ignoble Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed, saying that IPOB cannot achieve Biafra. This self-deluded Fulani irredentist advertised his ignorance by mentioning IPOB in his political ranting thinking that IPOB is in his class.

“IPOB has no time to join issues with a Fulani Governor by default who sees nothing wrong in the atrocities by Fulani bandits but is always in a hurry to fault mere peaceful agitation by non-violent IPOB and other pro-Biafra groups.

“Bala Mohammed the defender of terrorists should stop commenting on IPOB matters because he has limited and biased knowledge about us.

“Contrary to this thinking, IPOB is not begging for land. Land does not signify freedom, we are fighting for our self- determination which will show the world that we are special people. Our land is enough for us to operate as a nation. We don’t need borrowed lands. There are so many countries in the world occupying less landmass than we do.”

