IPOB calls off sit-at-home order, directs citizens to vote in Anambra guber poll

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday cancelled its one-week sit-at-home directive in the South-East.

The group had last month ordered a sit-at-home in the region to protest the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government.

IPOB in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, demanded an unconditional release of Kanu from the Department of State Service (DSS) custody by November 4.

The secessionist group threatened to lock down the South-East from November 5 if the federal government fails to meet its demand at the expiration of the ultimatum.

The lockdown, according to the statement, will be in place from November 5 to November 10.

The Anambra governorship election holds on Saturday.

However, in a fresh statement issued by the same Emma Powerful and titled “We have cancelled our one-week sit-at-home,” IPOB said it took the decision following genuine intervention by elders, traditional and religious leaders in the South-East.

The group added that it also considered the appeals of women who earn their living based on their daily economic activities in the region.

The statement read: “Following the genuine intervention of our elders, esteemed traditional Institutions /Rulers and religious leaders, and after due consideration of the positive impacts of their engagement, and sequel to the fact that our elders have spoken in our terms, the leadership of IPOB ably lead by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hereby and immediately CALL OFF THE ONE WEEK SIT AT HOME earlier declared to commence tomorrow, November 5 to November 10, 2021.

“We have equally considered several appeals by our mothers who earn their living based on their daily economic activities which will obviously be affected if Biafra land is locked down for one whole week. It is never our intention to add to the pains of our people, hence our decision to suspend the sit-at-home.

“IPOB leadership is only interested in our referendum and peaceful agitation for self-determination, and cannot be under any guise be seen to be interfering with any electoral process.

“The people of Anambra State should go out enmasse and peacefully exercise their franchise come 6th November 20121 and accordingly, chose a leader of their choice and should not be intimidated by anybody, group of persons or security agents.

“Credible intelligence available to us confirmed that the Nigeria DSS has concluded arrangement to deploy a branch of their trained terrorist group to Anambra state come 6th day of November 2021, to unleash mayhem on our people and attribute the killing to peaceful IPOB members.

“Anambrarians should vote and standby to protect their votes. No rigging of any kind will be tolerated in the Anambra State governorship election. It must be transparent, free and fair to all.

“We wish to thank Biafrans, IPOB members worldwide, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom for their continued support for our dogged struggle for independence.

“May we, therefore, warn detractors, traitors and enemies of Biafra not to cause confusion by imputing motives to our decision. IPOB doesn’t expect anybody to observe, monitor or enforce the suspended order otherwise such action will be considered a rebellion to the highest leadership of our global movement.

“On the other hand, our oppressors should not take our decision as an act of cowardice. IPOB still believes that our elders, religious leaders, political leaders and various stakeholders will live up to their promises in their engagements and efforts towards securing the unconditional release of our leader.

“We, therefore, urge all Biafrans and residents of Biafra land to go about their lawful businesses without fear of any molestations. All agents of darkness recruited by our enemies to inflict pains on our people under the guise of enforcing the sit-at-home, are hereby warned to steer clear or brace up for the consequences of their evil action.

“IPOB will not relent in our pursuit for Biafra freedom. Nigeria government must give us a date for Biafra referendum to decide where we want to belong.”

