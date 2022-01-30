IPOB calls on members to occupy Abuja on Feb 2 for leaders’ trial

The proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has called on its members, especially those in the Federal Capital Territory and the Northern states, to occupy and flood Abuja and the premises of the Federal High Court on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, as the treasonable felony trial of four of their leaders commences.

In a statement on Saturday urging its members to prepare to come out in their numbers to support the “gentlemen of the movement,” spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said the call became necessary so as to drum up support for their leaders who would be put on trial that day.

According to Powerful, the charges preferred against the four leaders of the group are frivolous and empty and therefore, would not stand in a competent court, but still urged members to show solidarity with them.

“We want to inform all Biafrans that the following gentlemen of our movement, Mazi Chidebere Onwudiwe, Mazi David Nwawuishi, Mazi Bright Ishinwa Chimezie and Mazi Benjamin Madubugwu, will be in court over the frivolous and empty charges preferred against them by the Federal Government of Nigeria on February 2, 2022.

“The Nigerian Government and its Fulani cabals see Nigeria as their conquered estate handed over to them by the colonial masters.

“We cannot abandon these patriots at any point. So, we urge Biafrans around Abuja and Northern States to solidarise with them on that day. IPOB members across Northern region must solidarise with them on February 2, 2022.

“The bogus charges preferred against them have no merit and does not hold water. Self determination activities in the world are not criminal activities.

Read also: IPOB warns of fake Biafran media groups allegedly sponsored by Nigerian govt

“The Federal Government cannot win IPOB in the court of competent jurisdiction because freedom is the inalienable right of every human being. IPOB is only following the laws of the land both international and local.

“We know the desperation of the Nigerian Government to influence the international community to stop Biafra restoration but they will not succeed at all,” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now