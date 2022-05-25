IPOB cancels Thursday’s sit-at-home in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has cancelled a sit-at-home earlier scheduled for Thursday throughout the South-East.

The group had last week ordered a two-day sit-at-home on May 18 and 26 in South-East in solidarity with its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

While the May 18 sit-at-home was observed, the group had shifted the one scheduled for May 26 to June 28.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the shift in the date followed the adjournment of Kanu’s trial for alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja, to June 28.

The statement read: “IPOB has been informed why and what caused the sudden change of date and we accepted it; we just received the communication from the Federal High Court’s Registrar, through our legal counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, notifying us that the court will no longer be sitting tomorrow, May 26, 2022, on our leader’s case.

“According to the registrar, this is because Justice Binta Nyako is indisposed, and as such, the matter is now adjourned to June 28, 2022, for ruling and hearing.

“Therefore, there will be no sit-at-home in regard to tomorrow’s case, instead sit-at-home will hold on June 28, 2022.

“We most respectfully, urge you all to maintain restraint, as you have always done. Keep your eyes on the ball, which is the freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Also, please note that justice delayed is not justice denied. We are aggressively cruising to victory of our leader, it is only a matter of time. There is no sit-at-home again tomorrow. Biafrans should bear with us.

“We profoundly appreciate your solidarity, unflinching support and prayers, which have been sustaining us thus far. Please do not relent in your prayers, we do not take them for granted. We shall continue to keep you all informed as events unfold.”

