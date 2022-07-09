IPOB cautions National Assembly to reject Buhari’s Water Resources Bill

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has cautioned the National Assembly to disregard the request by the President Muhammadu Buhari for a passage of National Water Resources Bill into law.

The Water Bill was presented by President Buhari in 2017 to the National Assembly, seeking the transfer of control of water resources from the states to the Federal Government.

The Bill was also condemned by the literary luminary, Wole Soyinkap, in 2020 in a statement where he slammed the Buhari-led administration of an attempt to monopolize the resources in care of states.

However, the Bill re-emerged on the floor of the House of Representatives last Thursday.

In a statement issued by the IPOB Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful on Saturday, the bill was meant to secretly hijack the resources belonging to Biafrans.

The statement read in part, “We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, wish to call for caution once again over the water ways secret bill sent to the Nigerian National Assembly by Buhari and his Fulani kinsmen.

“We wish to unequivocally state our stand once again to Buhari, the National Assembly, the Fulani and entire world that Buhari cannot use crooked means to hand over our water ways in Biafraland to Fulani from Futajalon, having passed through mighty expanse of empty land in the North. We never for once in our lifetime ventured into encroachment nor occupation of any inch or parcel of land not belonging to us despite our limited landspace.

“The National Assembly must save Fulani because this Bill sent by Buhari will consume so many of them if they venture into any river or water way situated in Biafraland.

“The National Assembly must stop that Bill because it will only end up in the dustbin of history as one of the useless non-implementable acts of the Nigerian National Assembly. This deliberate attempt to steal our ancestral land and waterways by trick and through the back door is dead on arrival because it will be resisted with everything that we have at our disposal. Such impunity and selfishness considering the vast expanse of land available to Fulani in Northern Nigeria.

“Biafrans would not shy away from protecting our heritage. We are waiting for them and they would learn an unforgettable lessons the hard way.

“The IPOB will never accept such permutations no matter the inducement they use to deceive the gullible, the compromised, the spineless good for nothing politicians and slaves of the uncircumcised Fulanis in Biafraland.

“We reject that in totality, we knew that the impostor wants to secure lands and waterways for Fulani bandits and terrorists before he leaves office in less than one year, let him look elsewhere.”

