IPOB challenges police to show evidence of its alleged bomb factory

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has denied running a bomb factory in Ebonyi State or anywhere in the South-East region as claimed by the police.

The group was reacting to a statement credited to the Ebonyi State Police Command on December 16 which stated that it had discovered

the biggest bomb factory in the South-East belonging to IPOB where

improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other dangerous weapons were made.

The group, while denying ownership of such a factory, challenged the police or any other security agency to show proof of the factory by either taking journalists to the site or post photographs of the IEDs and bombs it claimed to have recovered.

Part of the statement by IPOB’s

spokesman Emma Powerful, said:

“We want to make it categorically clear that IPOB is innocent of this accusation.

“For record purposes, ESN and IPOB do not have any faction. IPOB members are individual persons living in their houses while ESN operatives are in the bushes protecting our land from terrorist herdsmen.

“We challenge the police and any security agency to show proof of the factory by taking journalists to the site or show pictures of the bombs they recovered.

“The security agencies have repeatedly accused IPOB of being behind the carnage in the Southeast but IPOB has remained non-violent and a peaceful group.”

