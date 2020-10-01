IPOB claims citizens complied with its sit-at-home order in South-East, others | Ripples Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that its sit-at-home order on Thursday, October 1 was successful.

In a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group said, “All states in Biafraland complied on the order, Abia state, Rivers state, Ebonyi state, Anambra state, Imo state Delta state and other states in Biafraland.

“The compliance of this order is to showcase our readiness for the speedy coming of Biafra freedom and independence.

“There are empty markets, roads, no vehicles on the road of Biafra and Biafrans all over the world are on the streets of their respective countries where they find themselves with our brethren from Oduduwa nation.

“We thank our people in South Africa, USA, Canada, Britain, France, Japan, Germany, Indonesia, Australia and other countries of the world for their resoluteness and declared to the world over that we are no longer interested in Nigeria. The whole world must understand that IPOB cannot go back to Nigeria.

“This is our joint outing with Oduduwa nation across the globe therefore everybody must understand and be sure that the disintegration of this British bondage called Nigeria will be dissolved in peace.”

