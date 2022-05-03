IPOB claims ex-governor, Okorocha, tried to join group but was denied

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo State, wanted to join IPOB several times but was denied entry by its leadership.

As a result, the group urged him not to use them for political purposes, as doing so would lead to “political catastrophe.”

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said in a statement on Monday that Nigerians must be wary of Okorocha, claiming that the former governor and his associates were responsible for a slew of attacks, killings, and kidnappings in Imo State.

Powerful said, “Okorocha has tried so many times to be part and parcel of IPOB to decide the way forward in the movement but IPOB leadership refused to accept him. Okorocha and his likes will be there watching IPOB actualise Biafra freedom and independence from the oppressive Nigeria state.

“His recent ranting against IPOB will lead him to destruction. IPOB has never seen him as a threat to the liberation of Biafra as being championed by the group.

“It only showed that he is speaking the minds of his masters in Abuja who advised him to siphon Imo State funds with his family especially his son in-law, Uche Nwosu.”

The group also claimed that Okorocha allegedly organized the “criminal gangs” to challenge the “criminal gangs” of the current Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, so that his properties would not be seized, according to the organization.

It therefore challenged Okorocha to request that the Federal Government hold a referendum on Biafra in order to gauge public opinion.

The IPOB further stated that the Federal Government will not receive a “no” vote in the referendum since all people in the South-East want independence from Nigeria and that no amount of intimidation will be enough to stop them.

The rest of the statement read, “If Okorocha and his co-traitors in Biafra land want any recognition in Biafra, let them tell their Fulani masters to fix a date for Biafra referendum and see if they can get one per cent of ‘no vote’ in the region.

“Nigerians must be mindful of Rochas Okorocha and co-travellers because they are behind the numerous attacks, killings, and abductions going on in Imo State.

“We know how many times they tried everything possible to create these groups killing innocent citizens in Imo state because of Hope Uzodinma’s political decisions to ensure that he collected all the properties he corruptly acquired using public funds.

“The criminal activities of Okorocha have exposed him to the world. Okorocha and his group have killed a lot of people in Imo State thinking he is fighting Uzodinma and his own criminal gang.

“Both politicians have destroyed Imo State using their recruited hoodlums. The innocent citizens are at the mercy of their atrocities.

“Okorocha must stop thinking that he can use IPOB for his devilish political move. He had better keep quiet instead of trying to use IPOB for political gains. We cannot allow him to use IPOB’s name to shine.

“He is digging his political grave by trying to use IPOB for political gains. We are not interested in Nigeria politics. Our mandate is the restoration of Biafra, and we cannot be distracted.

“No amount of intimidation can stop this. The earlier Nigeria and her moles in Biafran understand this the better for them.”

