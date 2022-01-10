IPOB clarifies ban on cattle in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday clarified its position on the purported ban of cattle from the North.

In a statement issued by its Spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group said the people of South-East were not restrained from eating local cow but beef brought by herdsmen to the region.

IPOB was reacting to a statement credited to the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) who claimed the ban on consumption of beef was against the interests of the northerners living in the South-East.

The group had last Monday announced the ban on consumption of beef transported by herdsmen in South-East.

The ban, according to IPOB, will take effect from April.

The statement read: “We did not ban cow meats but those cows that were destroying our farms and those raping our mothers, wives and sisters in the farms, Biafrans can foreign cows not the ones that can bring terrorists in our territories.”



READ ALSO: Biafra agitation will not end with Igbo President in 2023 — Former IPOB leader, Mefor

The group also slammed the CNG for refusing to caution the herdsmen attacking innocent people in the South-East.

It added: “The CNG should have first questioned some herdsmen on why they have s3x with cows, film such abominable act by themselves and post the video to the world. What is the reason for such beastly behaviour? Who do they want to hypnotise?

“Why is it that the Northern coalition never cautioned their people to stop sleeping with cows and sell the defiled animals for people to eat?

“The baseless claim by Northern coalition group and Arewa youth groups that IPOB has declared war against the North cannot fly because they started it by destroying archole and hotels belonging to Igbo people in the North while it does not belong to the Fulani only.

“IPOB is wise and knowledgeable enough to know what it means to declare war. We are, and remain a peaceful movement.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now