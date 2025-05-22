IPOB condemns secret trial of Nnamdi Kanu, demands live-streaming of court proceedings

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has condemned the ongoing secret trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court, Abuja, which it described as unconstitutional.

The pro-Biafra group which raised the observation in a statement issued by it’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Thursday, who demanded full public access to Kanu’s trial, noted that the court’s decision to restrict media coverage and limit public access was an affront to Nigeria’s democratic and judicial principles.

Powerful further accused the judiciary and in particular the trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, of complicity in the trial which he said was aimed at silencing Kanu and shielding government misconduct from public scrutiny.

The group also criticised the lead prosecutor, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), for allegedly orchestrating a media blackout and accused the court of sanctioning information blockade.

IPOB also claimed that conducting its leader’s trial in secret is an attempt by the Nigerian government to avoid public scrutiny after the recent cross-examination of a key prosecution witness, identified as PW-BBB, which allegedly revealed inconsistencies and rehearsed falsehoods.

“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of our indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu categorically condemns the unconstitutional media blackout and clandestine trial proceedings currently taking place at the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Omotosho,” the statement reads.

“The Nigerian Constitution, under Section 36(3), is unequivocal: all criminal trials must be held in public. It is therefore an egregious violation of both the spirit and letter of the Constitution to conduct Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s trial in secrecy.

“We remind Justice Omotosho and the legal community that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. The court cannot allow itself to become a willing tool in the hands of the prosecutorial machinery that has, for years, weaponized the media to demonize Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and misrepresent IPOB’s lawful pursuit of self-determination.

“After years of spending billions—if not trillions — of Naira on propaganda and media inducement both at home and abroad, the Nigerian state now hides under the cover of a “live news blackout” imposed by the prosecution, led by Awomolo, SAN, and shamefully sanctioned by the court. Why the secrecy? What are they hiding? If the government truly believes in its case, then let it be tried before the full glare of the Nigerian public and the international community.

“The recent cross-examination of the so-called “star witness,” PW-BBB—whose answers were filled with “I don’t know,” inconsistencies, and rehearsed falsehoods—has clearly rattled the state. Instead of allowing the world to witness the exposure of this charade, they have resorted to silencing the truth through a judicially sanctioned information blockade.

“We therefore make the following demands: Immediate live streaming of all proceedings in the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to ensure transparency and restore public confidence in the judicial process.

“Unrestricted access to court proceedings for a cross-section of independent, non-partisan media organizations, including international observers.

“An end to the biased and manipulated reporting by compromised media outlets who publish only the prosecution’s narrative while ignoring or distorting the defense’s facts.

“This case is not just about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. It is about the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary, the sanctity of the Constitution, and the right of every citizen to a fair and public trial. The Nigerian state cannot be allowed to conduct a high-profile political trial under a cloak of secrecy while pretending to adhere to the rule of law.

“To those who oppose transparency, we say: the guilty are always afraid of the light. If you are sure of your case, open the courtroom doors and let the truth be heard by all. The world is watching.”

