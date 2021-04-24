IPOB confirms killing of commander by security agents, says ‘gov Uzondinma will pay dearly for atrocity’ | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
IPOB confirms killing of commander by security agents, says ‘gov Uzondinma will pay dearly for atrocity’
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday evening confirmed the killing of one its commanders by security agents in Imo State.
A combined team of police, Nigerian Army and Department of State Service (DSS) operatives had in the early hours of Saturday killed the commander simply known as Ikonson and six other militias during a raid on the group’s base in Awomama Village, Oru East local government area of Imo State.
In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodiinma, would pay dearly for the killing of its members by security agents.
The statement read: “The killing of the heroic innocent Biafrans protecting our communities and towns from Fulani herdsmen masquerading as cattle herders in cold blood is very painful.”
“The Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State Hope Uzodinma and all those who had a hand in this wickedness will pay dearly.
“We are referring to Hope Uzodinma and his cowardly Nigerian security agencies that cannot confront Fulani terrorists but only flex their muscles when they see Biafra agitators.
“For murdering Ikonso, the ESN (Eastern Security Network) unit commander in cold blood, Uzodinma has stirred the hornet nest! He should get ready for a sting.
“Uzodinma decided to kill Ikonso because he refused his offer to head Ebubeagu ghost security outfit formed by South-East governors. Uzodinma has tried but without success to lure ESN operatives into Ebubeagu. He had made irresistible offers to them which were turned down, hence his resorting to elimination of these patriotic heroes who vowed never to betray Biafra.
“Hope Uzodinma sent a lot of emissaries to beg Ikonso and other ESN officers to join Ebubeagu security outfit. So, because of their refusal to betray Biafra agitation and our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the hopeless governor mobilized joint security forces to attack them today.
“Contrary to claims by the cowardly security forces who flee from terrorists but kill innocent citizens, they were not able to penetrate into the camp of Eastern Security Network. They only ambushed Ikonso but we promise them hell for this cowardly act!
“Hope Uzodinma has murdered sleep, so he should be ready to stay awake! Fulani terrorists pretending as cattle sellers in Enugu destroyed police van and attacked government officials on lawful duty with AK-47 but no army, police or DSS attacked them till now. But ESN operatives defending our communities against the terrorists are being hunted like games every day. The world has kept quiet over this atrocity until we begin our own madness.
“Hope Uzodinma as the body of Ikonso was paraded by Fulani Jihadists in police and Nigerian Army, so shall it be your portion one day.”
