IPOB dares NSA Monguno to show evidence of dislodged ESN camps, arrested commanders

Outlawed Igbo secessionist group,the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has dared the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mohammed Babagana Monguno, to show the world evidence of dislodged camps of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and its arrested commanders.

The group also accused the NSA of desperately attempting to blackmail the group and its members, saying Monguno’s claim that security agents dislodged camps belonging to ESN and arrested some of its commanders was false.

In a statement by IPOB issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Monday, the Biafran agitators challenged Monguno to name and produce video evidence of ESN camps he alleged security operatives dislodged and its commanders arrested if he has any.

“The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great prophet and indefatigable liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU, has been drawn to the shameful, disgraceful, and fallacious statement credited to the infamous terrorist sponsor and Director of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Retired General Mohammed Babagana Monguno to the effect that they dislodged ESN Camps and arrested some of its Commanders,” the statement reads.

READ ALSO:IPOB accuses Nigerian Army of extrajudicial killings in Enugu, Rivers

“This NIA boss is the main culprit behind the numerous attacks, kidnapping and banditary in Nigeria since he assumed office in 2015.

“Monguno was among those who were colluding with Boko Haram to ravage his state of Borno.

“The NIA Director claimed that they attacked ESN camps and arrested some commanders. We challenge them to mention the camps they dislodged and produce video evidence of the commanders they claimed to have arrested.

“Mungono and his co-travellers should stop their public dance of shame, deception and lies against IPOB because it will not bring any positive result to you and co conspirators rather it shall destroy you and your criminal Agency.

“IPOB and ESN are too sophisticated for you to understand let alone have opportunity to penetrate ESN camps. We are intelligent freedom fighters, not Fulani terrorist Herdsmen or Boko Haram which you set up and using to achieve your twin agenda of making money and pursuing islamization of the Southern and Middle Belt regions of the Nigeria.

“You must know that you are addressing intelligent people in the world and particularly Biafrans. Mungono, you and NIA can’t locate the Camps of ESN Operatives.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now