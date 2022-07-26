IPOB debunks reports of factionalisation, accuses Nigerian govt of infiltration, spread of fake news

Contrary to rumours that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are divided into groups, the group has stated that there are no factions within its movement and agitation.

The spokesperson for IPOB, Emma Powerful, said in a statement on Tuesday that Nnamdi Kanu was still the group’s sole leader and said that anyone purporting to represent IPOB autopilot should be disregarded.

According to Powerful, IPOB had repeatedly stated that Simon Ekpa is not a member and that anything he says in the group’s name should be disregarded.

He asserted that “autopiloters” are government-funded organisations paid to infiltrate IPOB and give the appearance that IPOB is divided.

He said, “It is on record that the Federal Government has in the past sponsored enemies of IPOB to create non-existing groups claiming to be genuine IPOB that later fizzled out and IPOB is still matching forward.

“IPOB is already used to these government agents and the latest group they call ‘Autopilot’. Let them jamboree with the government funds for the moment before they go the way of others.”

The group urged all the South-East people to join in the solidarity protest against the killings of innocent youths in Imo State.

Additionally, it stated that citizens could no longer remain silent because the state security agents had killed far too many individuals.

Powerful said that Hope Uzodinma, the governor of the state, had an agreement with the federal government to “slaughter” and “depopulate” Imo State youngsters in exchange for the Supreme Court decision that had anointed him governor.

The statement read, “We the global movement and family of IPOB wish to draw the attention of Sahara Reporters news outlets and other media houses in Nigeria and the world that IPOB has no faction whatsoever.

“Kanu is the only leader in the IPOB. Therefore, any persons claiming to be IPOB autopilot group is totally fake and must be ignored. Either you’re IPOB or not.

“IPOB has constantly announced that Simon Ekpa is not an IPOB member and will never be because he has sold his soul to the devil and has bitten more than he can chew.

“Let these facts sink into all who care to understand, IPOB is only one body. IPOB has a presence in over 100 Nations. IPOB has only one leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB has an administrative body called the Directorate Of States headed by Mazi Chika Edoziem.

“In the absence of our leader, the Head of DOS takes charge of the global movement and family of IPOB. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in his several live broadcast, had consistently informed our people that DOS is in charge of this struggle while he leads.

“ESN is one and under the command of DOS in the absence of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Powerful further revealed some facts about the autopilot group.

“As a double agent, Ekpa was paid to issue a jamboree and fallacious sit-at-home to discourage people from protesting the murder of 14 innocent youths in Awo-Mmamma.

“Autopilot is a government-sponsored group that has never given orders to Biafrans before, and we would not allow them to do that so long as IPOB exists.

“IPOB and ESN stand in solidarity with the youths and people of Imo State to ensure that the evil and murderous Ebubeagu is disbanded by the government, or they will push the people to an unbearable and unacceptable point that could compel them to taking laws into their hands to bring the Ebubeagu murderous activities to an end.”

