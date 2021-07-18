Politics
IPOB declares nationwide rally for Kanu, Igboho
The proscribed Igbo separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared a nationwide rally for their detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and self-styled Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho.
The new Director of Radio Biafra, Simon Ekpa, who made the announcement on his Facebook page, said the rally will hold on Wednesday, July 21, and called on all Igbo and Yoruba people in any part of the country to participate in what he tagged “mother of all rallies.”
Speaking further, Ekpa also urged “concerned Nigerians to be part of the protest to ensure justice for Kanu and the Yoruba nation agitator, Igboho.”
“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and the World Igbo Congress (WIC), is organising a mega rally in solidarity for Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho’s release.
“We are calling on every concerned Nigerians to participate in the exercise.
“If you are a concerned Nigerian, a Biafran or Oduduwa, ensure you participate in the mother of all rallies which is going to be the biggest in the country.”
Kanu who is currently being detained by the Directorate of State Services (DSS) pending the resumption of his trial on July 26, was arrested through the efforts of Nigerian security and intelligence agencies in Kenya, and repatriated back to the country after he jumped bail and fled the country in 2018.
Similarly, following several rallies conducted by Igboho in many states in the South-West as a movement to ensure the actualization of Oduduwa Republic as a sovereign nation for the Yoruba nation, the DSS recently invaded his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, killing some of his allies while others were taken into detention.
Igboho has also been declared wanted by the DSS over alleged activities threatening the corporate existence of the country.
