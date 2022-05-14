IPOB declares new dates for sit-at-home ahead of Kanu’s trials

Ahead of the upcoming trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, the group on Saturday, announced a sit-at-home order slated for May 18 and 26 in honour of the court outings.

In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, the separatist group said it decided on the sit-at-home in the South-East region as a form of solidarity with Kanu.

Powerful also debunked a voice note message purported to have come from the group ordering the people in the region to continue with the Monday sit-at-home, saying it did not emanate from it, but from Nigerian security agents who were bent on demonising the group.

“The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU, has been drawn to a purported voice note ordering Biafrans and residents of Biafraland to sit at home on a date other than May 18th. This is the handwork of Nigerian paid agents and should be totally ignored,” the statement reads.

“IPOB is not a faceless movement and does not announce its activities through voice messages. Biafrans must be very much on alert because the Nigerian government working through its security agencies the DSS and the BBC is trying so hard to create confusion in our land in its attempt to set Biafrans against themselves and scuttle our struggle for liberation. But we assure them that Biafrans know their plans and will not fall for their evil agenda.

“Like Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said, if you did not hear it on radio Biafra then it is not from IPOB. IPOB announces its activities and events only through official channels which are (i)Radio Biafra (ii) Press Statement from Emma Powerful (office of IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary) and (iii) Memo from the Office of IPOB Head of Directorate.

“To this end therefore the only Sit-At-Home order emanating and announced by IPOB leadership are the 18th and 26th of May, 2022, being the dates our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU will appear in court.

“The IPOB leadership is very strategic in its actions and directives to the Biafran people knowing fully well that our enemies are desperate to scuttle this heaven ordained freedom movement.

“Our core reason is the well-being of Biafrans all over the globe but with added emphasis on the well-being of Biafrans in the homeland of Biafra.

“Those behind the purported voice note should inform their paymasters to stop dissipating their energy and resources on a hopeless attempt to stop the collective will and decision of the Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB worldwide to pursue our Self Determination Right.

“Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom across the world and especially in Biafraland should therefore pay no heed to faceless DSS agents and impostors recruited to serve the interest of the Fulani Caliphate,” the statement added.

