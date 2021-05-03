IPOB declares public holiday, total lock down | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
IPOB declares public holiday, total lock down
The proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has declared May 30, 2021, as a public holiday to mark the anniversary of ‘Biafra fallen heroes and heroines.’
In a statement on Monday made available to Ripples Nigeria, and signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, the group said the public holiday “will be marked with total lock down of the entire Biafra and a sit-at-home across Biafraland, Lagos, Abuja, as well as northern towns with reasonable Biafran population.”
The statement also added that there will be “no church services in the South-East region, and that all markets will be shut down while all commercial activities will be put on hold.
Part of the statement reads:
“The Indigenous people of Biafra, under the leadership of our able and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has declared the 30th of May as a public holiday to mark the anniversary of our fallen heroes and heroines who were slaughtered by the murderous Nigerian forces when they decided to seek self determination.
“The sit-at-home order is to be observed in all the markets within and outside Biafra land where our people do their businesses.
“It shall also be observed by Diasporan Biafrans in the over 100 countries where the IPOB family is present.
READ ALSO: Sen Abaribe absolves IPOB, MASSOB from attacks in South-East
“We equally request our fellow comrades in Yoruba, Middle Belt and other Christians living in the far North to solidarise with us in the event as we honour all those who have paid the supreme price in our struggle for total freedom.
“All Biafrans living overseas must hold rallies in their respective countries of abode in honour of our fallen heroes and heroines including the gallant Imo State Eastern Security Network, ESN, COMMANDER, Ikonso and his men murdered last week by the Nigeria security agents.”
“30th of May every year is very dear to Biafrans because it was the date our Hero, Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, declared our resistance to the genocidal attacks by Nigeria and Fulani Janjaweeds which culminated into the 30-months civil war from 1967 to 1970.
“We shall always remember all those who died in the course of the war and our march to freedom.
“Consequently, there will be no movement on the roads throughout Biafraland; no banking or financial services in our territory; no commercial activities of any kind.
“The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), National Associations of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Luxurious Bus Associations of Nigeria (LUBAN), Keke and Tricycle Associations of Nigeria, Artisans, Vulcanizers, Okada Associations, Markets, Parks, Airports, Seaports, and others in Biafra land are advised to shut down completely on that day.
“This year’s anniversary would be without any procession or protest anywhere in Biafra land.”
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title
Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...