IPOB declares public holiday, total lock down | Ripples Nigeria

The proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has declared May 30, 2021, as a public holiday to mark the anniversary of ‘Biafra fallen heroes and heroines.’

In a statement on Monday made available to Ripples Nigeria, and signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, the group said the public holiday “will be marked with total lock down of the entire Biafra and a sit-at-home across Biafraland, Lagos, Abuja, as well as northern towns with reasonable Biafran population.”

The statement also added that there will be “no church services in the South-East region, and that all markets will be shut down while all commercial activities will be put on hold.

Part of the statement reads:

“The Indigenous people of Biafra, under the leadership of our able and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has declared the 30th of May as a public holiday to mark the anniversary of our fallen heroes and heroines who were slaughtered by the murderous Nigerian forces when they decided to seek self determination.

“The sit-at-home order is to be observed in all the markets within and outside Biafra land where our people do their businesses.

“It shall also be observed by Diasporan Biafrans in the over 100 countries where the IPOB family is present.

“We equally request our fellow comrades in Yoruba, Middle Belt and other Christians living in the far North to solidarise with us in the event as we honour all those who have paid the supreme price in our struggle for total freedom.

“All Biafrans living overseas must hold rallies in their respective countries of abode in honour of our fallen heroes and heroines including the gallant Imo State Eastern Security Network, ESN, COMMANDER, Ikonso and his men murdered last week by the Nigeria security agents.”

“30th of May every year is very dear to Biafrans because it was the date our Hero, Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, declared our resistance to the genocidal attacks by Nigeria and Fulani Janjaweeds which culminated into the 30-months civil war from 1967 to 1970.

“We shall always remember all those who died in the course of the war and our march to freedom.

“Consequently, there will be no movement on the roads throughout Biafraland; no banking or financial services in our territory; no commercial activities of any kind.

“The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), National Associations of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Luxurious Bus Associations of Nigeria (LUBAN), Keke and Tricycle Associations of Nigeria, Artisans, Vulcanizers, Okada Associations, Markets, Parks, Airports, Seaports, and others in Biafra land are advised to shut down completely on that day.

“This year’s anniversary would be without any procession or protest anywhere in Biafra land.”

