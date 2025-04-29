IPOB declares sit-at-home in Edo

The Edo State branch of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Igodomigodo Biafrans (IB), has declared a weekly sit-at-home to press home the demands of the group for the release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The sit-at-home which was to kick off on Monday, was announced in a video that was shared on X, stating that the order will be enforced every week till Kanu who is standing trial for treason is freed.

According to a hooded man who introduced himself as “Commander Ephraim of the Igodomigodo Biafra Fighters”, who made the announcement in the video, there was an agreement between the people of the Igodomigodo Kingdom (the ancient name of the Benin Kingdom), and the IBF to commence the weekly sit-at-home to press home their demand for the release of Kanu by the Nigerian government.

In the video, Commander Ephraim also said they are advocating for the release of the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa who is in detention in Finland over terror-related charges.

“As we have agreed that every Monday we will be carrying out a sit-at-home and to also do clearing and packing in our roads, I am urging each and everyone of you to do as we have agreed.

“We are not here to intimidate anybody, we are not here to oppress anybody, as we all have agreed peacefully and unanimously, let us also obey this sit-at-home,” he said, amongst other things.

According to the fighter, the areas that will be primarily affected by the order are Oredo, Egor, and Ovia North-East local government areas of the state.

Another video shared late Tuesday showed some vehicles being burnt and attacked with the narrator saying they were attacked by enforcers of the sit-at-home order on Monday.

