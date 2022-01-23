IPOB denies drawing Biafran map, tackles Ijaw National Council

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has described insinuations from the Ijaw National Council (INC), that the group has already drawn up a map of the Biafran Republic, as “lie from the pit of hell,” meant to cause disaffection in the South-East.

IPOB, in a statement issued on Saturday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the allegations were falsehood sponsored by enemies of the Biafran Nation “intended to set Biafrans against themselves” as the issue of a Biafran map should not generate any heat because “Biafrans know themselves.”

In the statement, Powerful said the incarcerated leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, did not draw up any map of Biafra, neither had he authorised nor commissioned anyone to do it.

“We are the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” the statement reads.

“Our attention has been drawn to the blackmail being sponsored by our detractors that IPOB has drawn the Biafra map. We, therefore, want to debunk such fallacious narrative. We did not draw any Biafra map.

“We understand that some people in the coastal region of Biafra are misinformed and deceived with false information that IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and Igbos have drawn the map of Biafra.

“It is false and intended to set us against ourselves. The issue of Biafra map should not generate any heat because we know ourselves.

“Ijaw National Council, INC, should understand and remember that their brother, Dr Frank Opigo, initiated the name Biafra which we answer today.

“They should stop saying that Ijaw wasn’t conquered in the pre colonial and colonial era because Igbo never said they were conquered.

“Igbo people never conquered any tribe in the old Eastern region because our fathers saw themselves as one family, and today, IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu, have towed the peaceful steps and accommodating spirits of our fathers.

“If any tribe undermine us, no problem, they can continue on their own. Being part of BIAFRA will never be by coercion but a voluntary matter through a referendum.

“Any tribe or ethnic group that doesn’t want to be part of Biafra will never be forced to do so. Such tribes are free to go on their own, but you must conduct referendum for your people to decide their fate on the agitation for Biafra.

“We can attest that Igbo people never fought against any tribe in olden days because Igbo believe in (Onyeaghala Nwanne ya and, Ibiri Kamu biri) (live and let live).

“Again, the Ijaw tribe and other tribes in the old Eastern region including Mid Western region, are Igbo brothers and sisters today, tomorrow and forever.

“Igbos are not going to force anybody or tribe to join the fight for Biafra freedom. Let every tribe try what they can to wake up for their freedom because freedom is good and remains the best for all of us.

“No tribe in the old Eastern region and Western region should allow themselves to be deceived because Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB did not draw map for Biafra. Instead, we are staking our precious lives for all and it is the sacrifice we ought to pay for the realisation of our freedom and independence.

“We are staking all we have for this freedom project, without Igbo tribe being in forefront of this struggle the struggle would have been a thing of the past and we must continue until freedom is totally achieved.

“Again, we appreciate the move by Izon tribe and other tribes in the region to achieve freedom but they should not look by the side because if they do, they will lose their focus, then the freedom will move out of their hands; let them focus and work with Igbo tribes because they will go far doing that.”

