IPOB denies hand in attack, killing of INEC staff in Imo, condemns act

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday condemned the recurrent acts of violence and terrorism plaguing the South-East.

This was contained in a statement issued by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in the aftermath of deadly attacks by some gunmen on the staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo State.

Gunmen on Thursday had shot dead an INEC staff at Nkwo Ihitte, Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the victim, Nwokorie Anthony, was shot dead during a Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004), Amakohia Ward (RA 02) in the area.

He added that two other staff of the commission involved in the exercise are still missing.

In its statement, IPOB denied any complicity in the degeneration of security in the region.

The statement read, “We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra ably led by our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, strongly condemn the senseless and incessant attacks, abductions, killings and all manner of ‘criminalities’ in the South-Eastern states especially the recent barbarities in Anambra and other states in the regions of South-East and South-South.

“Again, we want to inform the world that IPOB and the Eastern Security Network members had no hands in the attacks contrary to baseless allegations by our enemies. We are not involved in the criminal activities of agents of darkness in our land.

“IPOB members are civilised people and are never involved in the barbarities going on in our territory. Anybody linking IPOB or ESN with these devilish activities is a blackmailer.

Read also: Fear of IPOB attack responsible for low voters’ turnout in Anambra polls —INEC

“IPOB is not unknown gunmen, and we cannot be. We are only after our mandate to protect our communities, bushes, and farms against the jihadists masquerading as Fulani herdsmen who are killing, maiming and raping our mothers, wives and sisters going to farms. IPOB will not tolerate such nonsense anymore.

“It is now clear to all that the bandits are out to eliminate every single individual or group in Southern Kaduna. Yet the governor is still looking for excuses instead of going after terrorists and bandits killing his subjects.

“We, therefore, urge Middle Belt, particularly the people of Southern Kaduna, Jos, and people of Nasarawa and youths who allowed their parents and children to be slaughtered like chicken, to rise and unite against bandits and Fulani herdsmen.”

