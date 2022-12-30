IPOB denies hand in murder of Ahmed Gulak, disowns Army deserter

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied complicity in the murder of former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak who was killed by gunmen in Owerri, Imo State, last year.

The Biafran agitators in a statement on Friday, absolved its members from the murder of Gulak, saying that linking the recently arrested Army deserter, Chinwendu Nwangwa, also known as ‘Onye Army,’ to the group was another form of the continued blackmail of IPOB.

The separatist group said it was unfortunate that the Nigeria Police would attribute the runaway Onye Army it paraded over the murder of Gulak as working for IPOB.

In the statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said the attempt to link IPOB and its militarty wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) was taking blackmail to another level.

“At the time Gulak was murdered, Nigeria Police accused IPOB of committing the crime, but Uzodimma publicly disassociated and exonerated IPOB from the murder.

READ ALSO:‘Your lies, blackmail will not distract us’, IPOB tells Nigerian govt, security agencies

“Governor Hope Uzodimma described the murder as a political killing. We are surprised, today, that the state Police Command has, again, started its propaganda to blackmail IPOB with the same fake information.

“The so-called runaway soldier, Chinwendu, also known as ‘Onye Army,’ had never been an ESN operative.

“IPOB does not know him, let alone have him as a commander in ESN. He was known to be a political thug. If he was contracted to murder Gulak, IPOB should not be roped into it.

“IPOB and ESN operatives are disciplined and focused. We are not political, and don’t get involved in Nigeria’s political thuggery.

“We wonder why the Nigerian Army and police always blame IPOB for any criminality, which occurs in the region. The Nigerian Army would be making mistakes if it continues to accuse IPOB,” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now