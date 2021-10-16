IPOB denies report of sit-at-home directive for Mon, Tues

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has debunked reports about the issuance of a sit-at-home order in the South-East on Monday and Tuesday next week.

This disclaimer was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in response to reports making the rounds that the secessionist group declared a sit-at-home.

According to Powerful, the reports were created by government agents in a bid to create confusion and enmity for the group amongst the residents.

An excerpt from the statement reads, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the fabricated statement being circulated by mischief makers and paid agents of darkness that IPOB had directed Biafrans to sit-at-home Monday, October 18; Tuesday, October 19; and Thursday, October 21 for our leader, and One year anniversary of #EndSARS protest.

“We want to make it categorically clear that the above purported statement did not emanate from IPOB, and we completely dissociate with such falsehood. IPOB did not issue any sit-at-home except on October 21 when our leader is expected to appear in court.

“We therefore urge members of the public to ignore the purported statement and utter falsehood being peddled by paid agents of government to create confusion and demarket IPOB. Their intention is to portray IPOB as a violent and insensitive movement but we know their antics, and shall beat them to it.”

Powerful said IPOB only declared a sit-at-home on Thursday, October 21 because its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is expected to appear in court.

“For the sake of clarity, IPOB has not called for any sit-at-home except on Thursday, October 21 when our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will appear in court in Abuja. Biafrans will solidarise with him by staying indoors on that day because we are all in the struggle together. He did nothing to deserve any persecution by the Federal Government.

“We seriously warn all those behind this rumour to retrace their steps and stop tarnishing the good image of IPOB,” he added.

