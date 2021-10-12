IPOB denies reports of alliance with Andy Uba ahead of Anambra guber poll

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has refuted reports of an alliance with Senator Andy Uba, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November 6.

This disclaimer was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, titled, “We didn’t have any discussion with Andy Uba on Anambra Election.”

Powerful released this statement in the wake of reports by an online medium that Uba held a meeting with the group over the elections.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Indigenous People of the Biafra has been drawn to the laughable and disgraceful statement credited to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Anambra election, Andy Uba, that he met with IPOB members to discuss the forthcoming governorship poll.

Read also: We’ll resist IPOB’s attempt to export activities to our region – Northern youths

“We, therefore, want to make it categorically clear that Andy Uba met nobody in IPOB. IPOB has no interest in the zoo (Nigeria) election, and could not have met with Andy Uba or anybody or politician for that matter to discuss anything pertaining to the election.

“Andy Uba and his likes should leave IPOB out of their politics. Again, Andy Uba could not have possibly accessed the leadership of IPOB. He should therefore stop using IPOB to get cheap popularity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions