IPOB denies reports of masterminding Akunyili’s murder

The Indigenous People of Biafra, on Wednesday, responded to insinuations that it was behind the murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof Dora Akunyili.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the late Akunyili was murdered on Tuesday evening by unknown gunmen after an event in Anambra State.

This led to reports that the death of the academic was masterminded by men of the Indigenous People of Biafra but this was refuted by the group.

A man who also claimed to be the murdered Akunyili’s junior brother also said the same thing on his Facebook handle.

In its statement issued on Wednesday, the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful clarified that criminals are using its name to commit nefarious acts.

The statement reads, “Those who killed Dora Akunyili husband killed his wife with poison because she exposed the death Yaradua for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to take over as President of Nigeria, they know themselves they conspired to poison Prof. Dora Akunyili.

“We have no issues with Chike Akunyili and we don’t know him, those behind this act must stop this and stop using IPOB’s name, we don’t want anybody to blame IPOB because we must get them, this is purely a political assassination going on in Anambra State now.

“It is obvious that those that burnt Anambra Government House and other parts of the state some years back are back to use intimidations and killings to subdue their opponents ahead of the governorship election in Anambra State.”

It further denied threatening to scuttle the upcoming elections in Anambra State.

“We also wish to clarify that IPOB has never issued an official statement that there would be no governorship election in Anambra State. Those peddling such rumour are not our members and should be ignored.

“Our position on the Anambra election will be made public at the right time through our normal channels of information dissemination. Anything to the contrary should be disregarded,” IPOB stated.

